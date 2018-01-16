Lady Gladiator Softball to serve burgers Tuesday, January 23rd

On Tuesday, January 23rd, while the Gladiators and Lady Gladiators take on the Frost Polar Bears on the hardwood inside the Gladiator Dome, the Lady Gladiator Softball players, parents and supporters will be serving up burgers with all the fixings in the Italy High School Cafeteria.

The Lady Gladiators are preparing to kick off their season and would appreciate your support at this fundraiser. The burgers will be served up beginning at 3:30 until 8:00pm, cooked fresh and just the way you like ’em.

Each burger meal will cost $5.00 and will include chips, a drink and a dessert. To-go plates will be available.

Contact Tina Richards 972/483-7411 (trichards@italyisd.org) for more information.

