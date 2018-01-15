Italy Volleyball Coach, Steinmetz selected for Victory Bowl Coaching Staff
The Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes announced the 2018 Blue and Red Team Coaching Staffs at a press conference on Saturday, January 13th. They are:
Blue Football
Marty Herbst – Waco
Troy Rogers – Lampasas
Walt Brock – Granger
Cody Fagan – Mildred
Steve Hoffman – Corsicana
Blue Volleyball
Kelsi Reynolds – Robinson
Natalie Friesen – Live Oak
Blue Baseball
Bryan Kent – Robinson
Cameron Sellstrom – Groesbeck
Dean Fitzner – Jarrell
Blue Softball
Aaron Kinney – Kerens
Drew Cleavinger – Lampasas
Megan Nieuwenhuis – Rosebud-Lott
Red Football
Scott Stewart – Temple
Terry Crawford – Abbott
Jeremy Calahan – CTCS
Charles Steele – Covington
Robert Little – Riesel
Red Volleyball
Rachel Melancon – Troy
Shana Steinmetz – Italy
Red Baseball
Dusty Brittain – Copperas Cove
Taylor Rowe – Bremond
Kyle Stone – Mart
Red Softball
Andrea Holdbrook – McGregor
Mike Carranza – Holy Trinity
Lisa Czajkowski – China Spring
Blue Golf
Carl Thomas – University
Sara Mabile – Waco
Red Golf
Landon Wesley – Temple
Harvie Welch – Midway
Cheer squads will once again be led by Tammy Bush from Riesel HS and Patricia Leach from Hamilton HS. February 11th, all 2018 Victory Bowl participants will be presented to the public at Highland Baptist Church (3014 Maple Avenue, Waco, TX). The Inaugural Golf Tournament will be June 5th. The date for this year’s games are June 8h and 9th. The Baseball and Softball games will be played at the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor (June 8th). The Volleyball Game will be played at University High School and the Football Game will be played at the Waco ISD Stadium (June 9th). These games will be the end to an uplifting week of practices, service projects, and much more. Previous year’s game statistics and bowl records can be found at: www.heartoftexasfca.org/victory-bowl
More information on these and other upcoming events to follow.
|Upcoming Victory Bowl Events:
|February 11th
|Player Press Conference (Highland Baptist Church)
|April 8th
|Victory Banquet (Ferrell Center) Keynote Speaker: TBA
|June 6th
|Players and cheerleaders report (University High School) and (University of Mary-Hardin Baylor)
|June 8th
|3rd Annual Victory Bowl Baseball & Softball Games (UMHB) – 6:30 PM)
|June 9th
|5th Annual Victory Bowl Volleyball Game (University High School – 12:30 PM
|10th Annual Victory Bowl Football Game (Waco ISD Stadium – KICK OFF at 6:30 PM)