Italy Volleyball Coach, Steinmetz selected for Victory Bowl Coaching Staff

The Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes announced the 2018 Blue and Red Team Coaching Staffs at a press conference on Saturday, January 13th. They are:

Blue Football

Marty Herbst – Waco

Troy Rogers – Lampasas

Walt Brock – Granger

Cody Fagan – Mildred

Steve Hoffman – Corsicana

Blue Volleyball

Kelsi Reynolds – Robinson

Natalie Friesen – Live Oak

Blue Baseball

Bryan Kent – Robinson

Cameron Sellstrom – Groesbeck

Dean Fitzner – Jarrell

Blue Softball

Aaron Kinney – Kerens

Drew Cleavinger – Lampasas

Megan Nieuwenhuis – Rosebud-Lott

Red Football

Scott Stewart – Temple

Terry Crawford – Abbott

Jeremy Calahan – CTCS

Charles Steele – Covington

Robert Little – Riesel

Red Volleyball

Rachel Melancon – Troy

Shana Steinmetz – Italy

Red Baseball

Dusty Brittain – Copperas Cove

Taylor Rowe – Bremond

Kyle Stone – Mart

Red Softball

Andrea Holdbrook – McGregor

Mike Carranza – Holy Trinity

Lisa Czajkowski – China Spring

Blue Golf

Carl Thomas – University

Sara Mabile – Waco

Red Golf

Landon Wesley – Temple

Harvie Welch – Midway

Cheer squads will once again be led by Tammy Bush from Riesel HS and Patricia Leach from Hamilton HS. February 11th, all 2018 Victory Bowl participants will be presented to the public at Highland Baptist Church (3014 Maple Avenue, Waco, TX). The Inaugural Golf Tournament will be June 5th. The date for this year’s games are June 8h and 9th. The Baseball and Softball games will be played at the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor (June 8th). The Volleyball Game will be played at University High School and the Football Game will be played at the Waco ISD Stadium (June 9th). These games will be the end to an uplifting week of practices, service projects, and much more. Previous year’s game statistics and bowl records can be found at: www.heartoftexasfca.org/victory-bowl

More information on these and other upcoming events to follow.

Upcoming Victory Bowl Events: February 11th Player Press Conference (Highland Baptist Church) April 8th Victory Banquet (Ferrell Center) Keynote Speaker: TBA June 6th Players and cheerleaders report (University High School) and (University of Mary-Hardin Baylor) June 8th 3rd Annual Victory Bowl Baseball & Softball Games (UMHB) – 6:30 PM) June 9th 5th Annual Victory Bowl Volleyball Game (University High School – 12:30 PM 10th Annual Victory Bowl Football Game (Waco ISD Stadium – KICK OFF at 6:30 PM)

