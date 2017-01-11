Italy Superintendent Update: January 11, 2017

Sixteen months ago, Italy ISD broke ground at Stafford Elementary School to start the construction project. Tuesday morning, we began to use the front portion of the new addition to the building.

It was very exciting to watch the students as they entered the building with their eyes widened as they turned their head each direction to see the new rooms as they passed. I stood at the door of a new science classroom as the fifth grade students entered for their first period class. One student proclaimed, “Now I feel like a real scientist!”. Across the hall, I saw students peeking into one of the new computer labs. I could hear the students’ excitement as they discussed the new furniture. Equally thrilled were the teachers as they discussed the new teacher workroom, the classrooms and the happiness of the students.

The back portion of the building has 10 new classrooms, and new student restrooms. We expect to open those rooms for use in three to four weeks. Students in 3rd Grade through 6th Grade will get new classrooms. I am proud of the work our staff has done to take care of our students during construction. I am also proud of the work and adjustments they are making to move the students into the new building.

We are planning a community-wide dedication of the building in March. Specific dates will be decided later this month.

Italy ISD has been working hard to improve the facilities. In 2017 the Board approved an LED lighting retrofit that is yielding enough savings to cover the cost of the project. In December the Board approved an additional energy efficiency project to update our classrooms and hallways with newer AC/Heating units. This project will start later in the spring. We expect to gain energy savings while providing more comfortable classrooms for our students.

In addition, the district is expected to break ground at the high school to add the new cafetorium with a UIL regulation stage for our band and theater to perform. If all goes well, we can be using that building by September.

As always, please contact me at 972-483-1815 if you have questions or concerns.

Lee Joffre

Proud Superintendent of a Great School District

