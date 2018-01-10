Wild Game Dinner benefitting Agriculture Education for Ellis County Youth

Get ready for a night of fun Saturday, January 13th at the Ellis County Youth Expo building!!!!​

If you have never been to a Wild Game Dinner…..​You are in for a treat. A $25 ticket will get you all you can eat with drinks provided. Most of the food served will be different forms of Texas wild game. Keep going back and getting more of your favorite, or try samples at all of the wild dinner booths.

Try to win a gun at one of the games or gun raffles.

Stick around for our exciting live auction where you can bid on Guns, Hunts, or other Outdoor Packages.

We are a non-profit organization that raises money to benefit youth agricultural education in Ellis County. Specifically, we sponsor animal and Ag Mechanics projects for kids in local FFA and 4H programs. We are also buy projects at the Ellis County Youth Expo, as well as, grant agriculture based scholarships to local seniors. Additionally, we plan to contribute money to improve, expand, and maintain the Ellis County Expo Center.

We are very passionate about promoting agricultural education, and would bend over backward to help a kid that is willing to work. This project is all about supporting the youth in our community.

