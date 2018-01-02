Obituary: Kenneth Burbank, 1931 — 2017

Kenneth Burbank, 86, died on 25 December 2017 at Christian Care Center of Mesquite, Texas after a long illness.

Mr. Burbank was born on 15 August 1931 in Wink, Texas to Allan and Otie Burbank. He graduated in 1948 from Italy High School in Italy, Texas and attended Hillsboro Junior College then Southern Methodist University.

Mr Burbank served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War from January 1951 – December 1954 receiving an Honorable Discharge. SSgt Burbank served as a Senior Weapons Mechanic with the 44th A&E Maintenance Squadron receiving a Good Conduct and a National Defense Service medals. After leaving the military Mr Burbank worked 31 years with the Texas Department of Human Resources where he retired in 1992. He married Dianne Muse on 11 June 1966 and they raised two daughters.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters: Julie Muse and Laurie Billinghurst; their spouses Ed Lavallee and Craig Billinghurst; grand children: Kaysie Mohler, Cheryl Ray, Tiffany Lites, Byron Finney, and Andria Huston; great grand children: Kailey Mohler, Kyle Mohler, Kara Mohler, Derek Ray, Daniel Ray, Aubree Lites, Ryan Lites, Cason Finney, Tristan Finney, and Eleanor Huston; and sisters Judith Colbert and Janice Cain.

Mr Burbank will always be remembered as a loving husband and a caring father and grandfather by all of his family and friends.

