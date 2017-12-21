Hormel Foods and Brookshire Grocery Co. donate Hormel Cure 81 hams to thousands

Tessie, Manager of Spring Market presents 45 hams to Susan Wooten, Food Pantry Director. Local patrons also donated bags of groceries to the pantry. (Karen Mathiowetz)

Hormel Foods Corporation and Brookshire Grocery Co. are donating $100,000 in Hormel Cure 81 half hams to food banks throughout BGC’s market area to help feed people in need this holiday season. The donation equals nearly 7,000 hams with 45 to be distributed in the Italy area through the Italy Food Pantry.

“We are very excited to work with Hormel Foods and the Hormel Cure 81 brand to donate almost 7,000 half hams to close to 70 food banks and food pantries in communities throughout our market area this holiday season,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO. “We hope this donation will help make the holidays a little more special for individuals and families in need.”

The makers of the Hormel Cure 81 brand created the Hormel Cure 81 Hams for Hunger program in 1986. The program involves a partnership between Hormel Foods and grocery retailers across the country. Throughout the years, more than $13 million dollars in hams have been donated, feeding tens of thousands of families.

“Hormel Foods is proud to partner with Brookshire’s to support hunger relief efforts in the communities served by the company’s Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods and Spring Market stores,” said Stephanie Postma, brand manager, meat products marketing, Hormel Foods. “The Hormel Cure 81 Hames for Hunger program highlights our long standing relationship with Brookshire’s and we are honored to work together and make such a substantial contribution for those in need.”

Hormel Foods will donate more than 38,000 hams to charities nationwide through the Hormel Cure 81 Hams for Hunger program this holiday season.

