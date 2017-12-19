Obituary: Kate Droll, 1950 — 2017

Mrs. Kate Droll died Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at home in Italy with family at her side.

She was born March 18, 1950, in Cuthbert, Georgia, the daughter of Bronnie Shellhouse Pearce and Ed Pearce, Jr. She graduated from Randolph County High School and Andrew College. She worked for schools in Des Moines, Iowa, Italy, Avalon and Itasca, Texas. However, her greatest joy was in being a housewife, mother and Wa-Wa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister-in-law Cathy Phillips and brothers-in-law Fred Phillips and Tommy Green.

She is survived by her husband John, four sons and two daughters-in-law; Pearce Shadrick of Atlanta, Georgia, Harvey Droll of Houston, Joshua and Amber Droll of Ennis, and Jordon and Jennifer Droll of Waxahachie, and grandchildren Reagan, Tatum, Mia, Maddox and Liam. Two sisters, Carolyn Phillips of Eufaula, Alabama, and Priscilla Green of Cowarts, Alabama. Three brothers and sisters-in-law; Charles and Margie Phillips of Columbus, Georgia, Levi “Bubba” and Cindy Phillips, and Woodrow “Moon” and Brenda Phillips of Panama City, Florida. Also, her Uncle Robert and Linda Shellhouse of Alexandria, Virginia, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Mrs. Kate Droll will be held at 6 pm, Friday, December 22, 2017, at Boze-Mitchell McKibbin Funeral Home, 109 S. Ward Street, Italy. Diane Barnes will officiate. Kate willed her body to UT Southwestern Medical School.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to The Doris Mitchell Memorial Scholarship, which is set up at First State Bank in Italy. The address is P.O. Box 929, Italy, Texas 76651.

