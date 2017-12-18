Italy JH Students Place at UIL Academic Meet

The following Italy JH students competed and placed at this year’s District 19 UIL (University Interscholastic League) academic meet on December 7 at Frost HS:

Madelyn Guidry

7th grade math (1st place)

6th grade ready writing (4th place) and 6th grade spelling (6th place)

8th grade ready writing (2nd place)

6th grade ready writing (5th place)

8th grade spelling (4th place) and 8th grade ready writing (4th place)

placed 3rd overall

Congratulations to these outstanding students and their academic coaches, Shelbi Simon and Kimberly Thompson, for their hard work and achievement!

