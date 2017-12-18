Italy JH Students Place at UIL Academic Meet
The following Italy JH students competed and placed at this year’s District 19 UIL (University Interscholastic League) academic meet on December 7 at Frost HS:
-
Madelyn Guidry
7th grade math (1st place)
-
Gabrielle Haake
6th grade ready writing (4th place) and 6th grade spelling (6th place)
-
Reanna Martinez
8th grade ready writing (2nd place)
-
Taylor Souder
6th grade ready writing (5th place)
-
Alyssa Wiser
8th grade spelling (4th place) and 8th grade ready writing (4th place)
-
6th grade number sense team
placed 3rd overall
Congratulations to these outstanding students and their academic coaches, Shelbi Simon and Kimberly Thompson, for their hard work and achievement!