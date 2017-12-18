Italy JH Students Place at UIL Academic Meet

Italy ISD Posted Italy High School
Image:

The following Italy JH students competed and placed at this year’s District 19 UIL (University Interscholastic League) academic meet on December 7 at Frost HS:

  • Madelyn Guidry
    7th grade math (1st place)
  • Gabrielle Haake
    6th grade ready writing (4th place) and 6th grade spelling (6th place)
  • Reanna Martinez
    8th grade ready writing (2nd place)
  • Taylor Souder
    6th grade ready writing (5th place)
  • Alyssa Wiser
    8th grade spelling (4th place) and 8th grade ready writing (4th place)
  • 6th grade number sense team
    placed 3rd overall

Congratulations to these outstanding students and their academic coaches, Shelbi Simon and Kimberly Thompson, for their hard work and achievement!