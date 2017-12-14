Lady Gladiator Basketball t-shirts available for order

“Attached are the T-Shirt designs to support the Lady Gladiator Basketball team. Please let [Coach Walker] or [Coach Richards] know if you’re interested in purchasing a shirt….It’s time for us to #RiseUp its a #New Season but we playing for the #Same Reason! Thanks for your support in advance.”

Note from Coach Walker:

“We couldnt get the color to work, the shirts are both grey white is as seen on the shirt and anything light colored is gold.”

Contact Information:

972/483-7411

lwalker@italyisd.org

trichards@italyisd.org

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.