Italy PD to take part in S.T.E.P. over the holidays

Italy, Texas, December 13, 2017 – The Italy Police Department will take part in a Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) over the Christmas and New Year holiday period. Additional officers whose primary focus will be to locate and arrest impaired drivers will be on duty.

The enforcement period will take place between December 15, 2017 and December 31, 2017.

During that time, the participating officers will concentrate their efforts on DWI patrols in high risk areas and at times when impaired driving is most frequent.

During the holiday period, there is a higher likelihood of impaired drivers on the roadways causing an increased potential for alcohol related crashes involving injuries or deaths.

The Department participates in the program by means of a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) as part of the State’s “Drink. Drive. Go to Jail.” campaign. The high visibility and enforcement efforts should serve as a warning to those who would drive while impaired.

The Italy Police Department and TxDOT encourage people to “Plan While You Can” to avoid the consequences of impaired driving. A person’s abilities, decision making skills and judgment can diminish while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Consider the use of a taxi or car service, a designated driver or public transportation as an alternative to driving after drinking.

If you see a suspected drunk driver, and you (or a passenger) can do so safely, please call 9-1-1 with the information.

For more information on this or other special enforcement efforts and education, please contact Lt. Guy Saxon, Italy Police Department (972) 483 6414.

