A Christmas Celebration to remember

On Saturday, December 9, 2017, the Italy community came together to celebrate the Christmas season. Despite the cold, crisp weather, everyone had smiles on their faces. People visited with each other. Children played. Vendors prepared for what they hoped would be a great day.

The food vendors started before 9:00 a.m. serving delicious morsels and hot drinks. Other vendors displayed home made crafts, jewelry, pickles and jams, baked goods and more.

The Italy Police Department’s sirens alerted everyone the parade was heading to Main Street. The Italy ISD Civil Air Patrol led the parade with precision. The Italy High School Regiment Band shared wonderful Christmas music along the parade route. The Italy, Avalon and Forreston fire departments were well represented. Three cheerleader groups from Avalon kept the crowd pumped up. People on floats and in cars threw candy to the children. From the beginning to the end, the parade was 25 minutes long. Of course everyone was so happy to see who they had patiently waited for. Santa finally arrived riding in a very shiny red sleigh on wheels.

We want to thank Chris Kinkaid for organizing and executing the benefit car show. A big thank you goes to Bossier Dodge of Hillsboro for sponsoring the event. It was extremely successful. Everyone enjoyed seeing the cars and talking to the owners.

The Italy Post Office and BHB Feed and Supply sponsored “Letters to Santa”. The Italy High School National Honor Society members assisted the children with writing letters to Santa. The letters were placed in the mail box that was provided and 42 children sent their wishes to the North Pole.

When we were given the task of planning and executing this year’s celebration, we did not know how it would be possible without funding and very little time to pull it off. We realized very early that it was possible because individuals and businesses were willing to donate money, supplies, candy and time. Words are not sufficient to thank those that helped make this year’s celebration so successful. Even though we were tired, seeing all the smiles on everyone’s faces made it all worth it.

Without the following businesses and individuals, the celebration would not have been possible:

Action Sign & Banner

BHB Feed & Supply

Bossier Dodge

Civil Air Patrol

Cate Welding

Ronnie & Bobbie Hyles

Jimmy & Ann Hyles

Italy Gladiator Regiment Band

Italy Post Office

JM Sand & Gravel

Jon Mathers

IHS National Honor Society

McDonalds of Italy

Santa Claus

Spring Market

Varner Alon

We hope everyone had a great time bringing the real meaning of Christmas back to Italy! Christmas is a time to visit with friends and family and share memories. We believe that happened on Saturday.

Heidi Crawford and Karen Mathiowetz

