Obituary: Earlene Janes, 1916 — 2017

Earlene Janes, 101, of Levelland and formally of Sundown passed away on December 4, 2017.

A Memorial service will be held at 1:30pm on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at Krestridge Funeral Home Chapel.

Earlene was born on October 10, 1916 to Jim and Lorena Phillips in Navarro County. She lived in Mertens, Texas while growing up and started and finished school at Mertens in Hill County. She married the love of her life, Howard (Smokey) Janes in 1934; they were just 4 days shy of their 68th wedding anniversary when Smokey passed away. Earlene and Smokey moved to Whitharral to farm and then to Sundown for many years, they also lived in Del Rio before moving back to Sundown. They were blessed with two children, son, Jimmie and daughter, Sue. Earlene enjoyed life to the fullest; she loved reading the Bible and the newspaper. She was an avid sports fan and loved to attend church on Sunday mornings at Lynwood Nursing Home.

She is preceded in death by her husband Smokey; her son Jimmie and brother Robert.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Sue and husband Joe Caddell; daughter in law; Linda Janes; grandsons Tony and wife Marti Janes and Jeffery Janes; granddaughters, Cathy Waller and husband Kevin, and Teri Arnold and husband Tony; great granddaughters, Rachel Risley, Taylee and Trista,Tiffani and Tasia Arnold; along with her brother Harold Ray Phillips and wife Gwendolyn, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.