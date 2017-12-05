Thank You to the Italy Christmas Celebration Sponsors
The Italy Christmas Celebration Committee would like to thank the following businesses for their sponsorship this year. Without their generosity and willingness to help, the celebration would not have been possible.
Action Sign & Banner – Phillip Crawford
BHB Feed
Cate Welding – Ken and Heather Cate
C 5 Carwash – Charles and Christie Hyles
City of Italy
J M Sand & Gravel – Jerod and Allison Mandrell
McDonalds – Italy
Spring Market – Italy
Varner Alon – Stevan & Kim Varner
The celebration is located in downtown Italy from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 9, 2017. The parade will begin at 10:00 at Italy High School. There are over 30 vendors signed up this year. The benefit car show will begin at 11:00.
Santa will be at the pavilion immediately following the parade to visit with the children.
The committee would like to extend a special Invitation to the community and encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the food, fun and Christmas festivities.