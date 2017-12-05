Thank You to the Italy Christmas Celebration Sponsors

The Italy Christmas Celebration Committee would like to thank the following businesses for their sponsorship this year. Without their generosity and willingness to help, the celebration would not have been possible.

Action Sign & Banner – Phillip Crawford

BHB Feed

Cate Welding – Ken and Heather Cate

C 5 Carwash – Charles and Christie Hyles

City of Italy

J M Sand & Gravel – Jerod and Allison Mandrell

McDonalds – Italy

Spring Market – Italy

Varner Alon – Stevan & Kim Varner

The celebration is located in downtown Italy from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 9, 2017. The parade will begin at 10:00 at Italy High School. There are over 30 vendors signed up this year. The benefit car show will begin at 11:00.

Santa will be at the pavilion immediately following the parade to visit with the children.

The committee would like to extend a special Invitation to the community and encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the food, fun and Christmas festivities.

