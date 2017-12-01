Italy HS recognizes students and staff for perfect attendance in November

Encouraging regular school attendance is one of the most powerful ways you can prepare your child for success—both in school and in life. When you make school attendance a priority, you help your child get better grades, develop healthy life habits, avoid dangerous behavior and have a better chance of graduating from high school.

When students are absent for fewer days, their grades and reading skills often improve – even among those students who are struggling in school. Students who attend school regularly also feel more connected to their community, develop important social skills and friendships, and are significantly more likely to graduate from high school, setting them up for a strong future.

The November winner of a pair of Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones for perfect attendance for the month is Senior Hannah Estes.

Mrs. Lisa Allen, winner of an HP laptop, understands the importance of perfect attendance and set the example for students in November along with 25 other teachers.

