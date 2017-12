Wow ! That Italy Fire Department,

Is really smokin hot!

True well-trained professionals

And quickly on the spot!

They manned their hoses ,

With the utmost precision,

Determination on their faces,

With each crucial decision!

After exstinguishing the fire,

They rode out of sight,

Then, exclaimed Merry Christmas!

And to ALL a safe night!

Thanks, Italy Fire Department!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.