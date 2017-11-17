Stafford Elementary Food Drive benefits Italy Food Pantry

The Stafford Student council, under the direction of Maggie Westrick and Kim Varner, organized a food drive for the Italy Food Pantry during October and November.

They held a Pizza Prize contest between the classrooms, and Mrs. Hyles’ second grade class won the pizza party with the most donations of food!

In all, over 2,200 cans of food were collected and donated to the Italy Food Pantry just in time for the Thanksgiving holidays.

Susan Wooten, Director of the pantry, expressed amazement and appreciation that so much food was collected by our littlest citizens. They did a super job and the clients of the food pantry will sincerely appreciate the students’ time and work in putting this successful drive together.

If you wish to contribute to this local community mission, please call Susan at 972-483-7474 or 972-351-0340.

