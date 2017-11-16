Italy HS/JHS 2017-2018 2nd Six-Weeks Honor Roll

Kelly Lewis Posted Italy High School
The second six-weeks honor roll has been released by the Italy High School/Junior High School. Congratulations to these students and their teachers for their hard work.

7th Grade

All A’s 2nd Six weeks:

Bryce Ballard
Kross Cate
Erin Fulghum

Madelyn Guidry
Adyson Mathers
Isabel Morales

Antonio Procopio
Annette Quiroz

All A’s and B’s 2nd Six weeks:

Clinton Autrey
Morgan Chambers
Jay Copeland
Lora Jennings

Kendraya Johnson
Erin Roberts
Rosa Rodriguez
Georgina Salazar

Chance Shaffer
Madison Smith
Evelyn South

8th Grade

All A’s 2nd Six weeks:

Bryant Haake
Sadie Hinz

Emily Janek
Brooklyn Steinmetz

Ruston Trees

All A’s and B’s 2nd Six weeks:

Kristina Cryer
Evan Cunningham
Taliyah Ezell
Chase Hyles
Jesus Luna
Oneyda Martinez

Da’Naisha McCowan
Daniel Perez
Jayden Saxon
Mikayla Venable
Kinzie Whatley

Arline Williams
Kaitlyn Wims
Alyssa Wiser
Faith Zachary
Grace Zachary

9th Grade

All A’s 2nd Six weeks:

Oralia Cortez

Daysi Estrada

All A’s and B’s 2nd Six weeks:

Jacquelyn Garcia
Rocklin Ginnett
Kort Holley
Reese Janek

Haylee Mathers
Jacob Muniz
Kayla Rasberry

Kevin Rasberry
Catherine South
Natalie Stiles-Smith
Brody Townley

10th Grade

All A’s 2nd Six weeks:

Wyatt Ballard
Hannah Carr

Kaitlyn Fulghum
Jeremy Graves

Kimberly Hooker
Jayden Perkins

All A’s and B’s 2nd Six weeks:

Tanner Chambers
Ryan Dabney
Andrea Galvan
Avery Green

Colby Hampton
Hunter Hinz
Shaniaya Johnson
Alex Jones

Courtney Riddle
Arely Salazar
Lakota Townley

11th Grade

All A’s 2nd Six weeks:

Lana Beets
Kay Bruintjes
Isaac Garcia

Hannah Haight
Donald Hayes

Karson Holley
LaJada Jackson
Karley Nelson

All A’s and B’s 2nd Six weeks:

Taylor Boyd
Terry Dixon
Madison Galvan
Alex Garcia

Tommy Irvin
Skylar Johnson
Caitlin Oldfield

Adam Powell
Andrea Slade
Chardanae Talton

12th Grade

All A’s 2nd Six weeks:

Marlen Hernandez
Jenna Holden
Noeli Garcia
Garrett Janek

Tonya Kaup
Delta Marshall
Hunter Morgan
Christopher Munoz

Kirby Nelson
Annie Perry
Jennifer Ramirez
Brycelen Richards

All A’s and B’s 2nd Six weeks:

Colton Allen
Cheyenne Brown
Joshua Crawford
Emily Cunningham
Kylee Dabney

Hannah Estes
McKenzie Fultz
Jose Garcia
Zoe Hall
Dillion Hawkins

Mauro Ibarra
Mariel Landeros
Lorena Rodriguez
Antonia Salazar
Angel Smith