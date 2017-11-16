Italy HS/JHS 2017-2018 2nd Six-Weeks Honor Roll
The second six-weeks honor roll has been released by the Italy High School/Junior High School. Congratulations to these students and their teachers for their hard work.
|
7th Grade
All A’s 2nd Six weeks:
|
Bryce Ballard
|
Madelyn Guidry
|
Antonio Procopio
|
All A’s and B’s 2nd Six weeks:
|
Clinton Autrey
|
Kendraya Johnson
|
Chance Shaffer
|
8th Grade
All A’s 2nd Six weeks:
|
Bryant Haake
|
Emily Janek
|
Ruston Trees
|
All A’s and B’s 2nd Six weeks:
|
Kristina Cryer
|
Da’Naisha McCowan
|
Arline Williams
|
9th Grade
All A’s 2nd Six weeks:
|
Oralia Cortez
|
Daysi Estrada
|
All A’s and B’s 2nd Six weeks:
|
Jacquelyn Garcia
|
Haylee Mathers
|
Kevin Rasberry
|
10th Grade
All A’s 2nd Six weeks:
|
Wyatt Ballard
|
Kaitlyn Fulghum
|
Kimberly Hooker
|
All A’s and B’s 2nd Six weeks:
|
Tanner Chambers
|
Colby Hampton
|
Courtney Riddle
|
11th Grade
All A’s 2nd Six weeks:
|
Lana Beets
|
Hannah Haight
|
Karson Holley
|
All A’s and B’s 2nd Six weeks:
|
Taylor Boyd
|
Tommy Irvin
|
Adam Powell
|
12th Grade
All A’s 2nd Six weeks:
|
Marlen Hernandez
|
Tonya Kaup
|
Kirby Nelson
|
All A’s and B’s 2nd Six weeks:
|
Colton Allen
|
Hannah Estes
|
Mauro Ibarra