Obituary: Charles Herman Adams, 1928 – 2017

On November 15, 2017 Charles Herman Adams passed away at the Trinity Mission and Rehabilitation Center in Italy, Texas. Charles was born to Elfa (Carter) & Herman Adams in Ike, Texas on November 22, 1928. Charles married Dorothy Fay Allen on January 8, 1949 in Waxahachie, Texas and celebrated 68 years of marriage as of this year. Charles served in the United State Marine Corp.

Charles worked for R.T. (Buddy) Dilworth as a bulldozer operator for over 60 years. Charles loved the land whether it was operating a bulldozer or planting crops. He worked as a farmer beginning in the early 1960’s until retirement at the age of 81.

Charles was a loving husband, dad, grandfather and a friend to many that knew him.

Charles served on the Italy Independent School board in 1971 until 1976. He was a member of the Italy Masonic Lodge for 61 years, a member of the Eastern Star, Waxahachie Swinging Indians and a member of the First Baptist Church of Italy, Texas.

Charles is survived by son Chuck Adams and wife Terry; daughter Angela Muirhead and husband Randy; grandchildren Toby Adams and wife Kelly, Brad Muirhead and wife Laurie, Misty Drain and husband Jason, Adam Muirhead and wife Alana; great grandchildren Collin, Taylor, and Tanner Drain, Tori, Gracin and Zackary Adams, Mercedes and Camdon Muirhead, Chloe and Isla Muirhead, Keaton and Ayrianna Young; brother Lester Adams and numerous nieces and nephews. Charles was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy; parents Elfa and Herman Adams; brother Ray Adams and sister-in-law Nan Adams.

Visitation is scheduled for 6PM to 8PM Friday November 17, 2017 and a memorial service is scheduled for 2PM Saturday, November 18, 2017 both at the Boze- Mitchell-McKibbin Chapel, 109 S. Ward Street, Italy, Texas.

