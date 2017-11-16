Santa is Coming to Town

Italy Christmas Celebration

December 9, 2017

9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Parade 10:00 a.m. Set up no later than 9:30 Italy High School, 300 College. This year’s theme is “Toyland”. Prizes for 1st, 2nd, & 3rd place winners. Dressed up pets accompanied by their owners are welcome. Prize for best dressed pet!

Santa will be at the pavilion down town after the parade. Parents may bring their camera or phone to pictures of their kids with Santa.

Booth spaces are available this year at no charge. Vendor set up begins at 8:00 a.m. Please contact for space availability.

For more information contact Heidi Crawford (817) 933-5056, e-mail heidic107@yahoo.com

or

Karen Mathiowetz 972-268-0655

The 1st Annual Italy Benefit Car Show from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Entry fee is $20.00. Awards will be announced at 1:30. All cars, trucks, tractors, motorcycles, etc are welcome to enter. All proceeds will go to help Kandy Corbett fight breast cancer.

For more information or to participate contact Chris Kinkaid (972) 921-6151

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.