Italy students compete in Unified Tae Kwon Do Tournament

Hillsboro Unified Tae Kwon Do School Posted Sports News
Image: Pictured Roger Sam, Instructor, Nick Sam, 2nd Degree Black Belt, Michael Bryant, 1st Degree Black Belt and Travis Tinney Instructor

On Saturday, Nov., 4th students from the Hillsboro Unified Tae Kwon Do School located at 125 W Elm-Hillsboro traveled to Giddings, Texas to compete in an invitational Tae Kwon Do Tournament.  Two students who live in Italy returned home with double 1st place trophies — Nick Sam and Michael Bryant.



If  you are interested in learning more about Hillsboro UTKD school in Hillsboro, check out our web-site at www.hillsborotkd.com or give us a call at 254-582-5111.