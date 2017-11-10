Obituary: Earlyne (Hyles) Stephens, 1918 — 2017

Earlyne (Hyles) Stephens, 99, of Garland, Texas, passed away surrounded by family, Oct. 24, 2017, at Mesquite Specialty Hospital in Mesquite, Texas. Born October 23, 1918, in Italy, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Willis Athey and Coystal Mattie (Frasure) Hyles.

Mrs. Stephens worked as Bursar of Hyles-Anderson College, Crown Point, Indiana before her retirement at the age of 82. She was a Sunday School teacher and faithful member of First Baptist Church, Hammond, Indiana. After retirement, she moved to Garland and joined Open Door Baptist Church, Mesquite.

She is survived by her twin daughters: Athie Lue Denny and Margaret Sue (Carlous) Taylor of Garland; seven grandchildren: Eddie Paul (Karen) Oats, Cynthia Gale (Don) Crutcher, Sandra Sue (Richard) Hirtle, William Criswell (Tracey) Oats, Stephen Ray Wyrick, Bryan Keith (Katie) Wyrick, Francis Augustus (Lisa) Spencer IV; three nieces: Becky Jan (Tim) Smith, Linda Lou Murphrey, Cindy Lynn Schaap; a nephew: David Jack (Brenda) Hyles; sixteen great-grandchildren; and twenty-four great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two sisters: Arvie Lorraine Hyles and Hazel Marie Hyles; a brother: Dr. Jack Frasure Hyles; a sister-in-law: Beverly Joyce (Slaughter) Hyles; a granddaughter: Vickie Annette (Wyrick) Knowles; and two great-grandsons: Warren Ray Wyrick II, and David Eugene Orner.

Mrs. Stephens’ Homegoing Celebration was October 31 at Open Door Baptist Church in Mesquite. The service was officiated by Dr. Robert A. Ross, Jr. Interment was at New Hope Memorial Gardens in Sunnyvale, Texas, officiated by Rev. Eddie Paul Oats. Arrangements were under the direction of New Hope Funeral Home in Sunnyvale.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.