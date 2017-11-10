Obituary: Marcia Ellen Maxwell

Marcia Ellen Maxwell, 82, passed away Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

Funeral: 11:30 a.m. Monday in Greenwood Chapel. Celebration of Life: 6pm to 8pm Monday, November 13, 2017 at Central Baptist Church Family Life Center, Italy, Texas. Community is invited to attend and share a meal and memories with the family.

Marcia was preceded in death by her two husbands; and two sisters.

Survivors: Daughters, Holly Stanley, Cristy Owens and Anne White; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

