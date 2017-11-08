Italy Volleyball All-District Selections

After a disappointing loss at the Bi-District competition in Sachse against Tom Bean last week, the Lady Gladiator volleyball players received great compliments at the 2017 District 12-2A All-District Meeting on November 1st. The Lady Gladiators walked away with the most honors! Your Lady Gladiators were Runners Up in the District, but earned the first seed going into the 2A playoffs.

MVP: Brycelen Richards

Defensive MVP: Shaniaya Johnson

Outstanding Blocker: Chardanae Talton

First Team: Jenna Holden and Annie Perry

Second Team: Alex Jones and Karley Nelson

Honorable Mention: Madison Galvan, Taylor Boyd, Courtney Riddle, and Hannah Haight

All-Academic: Courtney Riddle, Taylor Boyd, Karley Nelson, Alex Jones, Hannah Haight, Annie Perry, Shaniaya Johnson, Brycelen Richards, and Jenna Holden

Second year, head coach, Shauna Eagle Steinmetz had this to say: “Players like these young ladies are what makes my job fun and worth every restless night! These young ladies went beyond just the volleyball aspect this season. They learned that yes, competition is something that drives them and ignites the fire within them, but they know that our true reward comes from God and His promises. Our motto before we broke out of our huddle each day and at each competition was: Play with your what? HEART; Move as? ONE; We are? FAMILY. We did just that this season.”

Assistant Coaches were: Tina Richards and Jennifer Reeves

Statistician: Rita Garza

