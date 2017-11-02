Volunteers needed for Italy’s Community Activities Committee

The Community Activities Committee is seeking Board members and Volunteers to help so we may continue having Festivals and Events in The City of Italy. We currently do not have enough members or volunteers to have the upcoming Christmas event.

The requirements for the Community Activities Committee are:

• Helping with all events

• Organizing donations for door prizes

• Organizing the Parades

• Meeting with vendors

If you are Interested in volunteering please come to the Community Activities Committee meeting on November 2nd, 2017 at 6:00 pm.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.