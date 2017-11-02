Italy’s T’Keyah Pace will run in State Cross Country meet this Saturday

Senior T’Keyah Pace is on her way to #back2back state trips to Round Rock, Texas for Cross Country. T’Keyah advanced from 3rd in District to 5th at Regionals and has been training to bring a medal back home to Italy, Texas. They don’t call us the Biggest little town in Texas for nothing!!!!

#FinishStrongKeepthePace

#LittleTownBigHeart

#Road2RoundRock

#Back2Back

#CarpieDiem

T’Keyah will take off on Saturday November 4, 2017 at 12:20 PM

Location: Old Settlers Park

3300 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock, TX 78665

Thank you for all your support this season.

Good Luck T’Keyah!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.