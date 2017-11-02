Italy’s T’Keyah Pace will run in State Cross Country meet this Saturday
Senior T’Keyah Pace is on her way to #back2back state trips to Round Rock, Texas for Cross Country. T’Keyah advanced from 3rd in District to 5th at Regionals and has been training to bring a medal back home to Italy, Texas. They don’t call us the Biggest little town in Texas for nothing!!!!
#FinishStrongKeepthePace
#LittleTownBigHeart
#Road2RoundRock
#Back2Back
#CarpieDiem
T’Keyah will take off on Saturday November 4, 2017 at 12:20 PM
Location: Old Settlers Park
3300 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock, TX 78665
Thank you for all your support this season.