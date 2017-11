Poem by Ron Scott, 2017

The O.K. Lumber Company,

is all right by me!

Its building supplies,

meet all of my needs!

Whether lumber, sheetrock,

or bags of cement,

cans of paint, or hand tools,

you’ll save every cent!

A great service to the community,

a business with pride,

we hope you shop there,

the savings can’t be denied!

