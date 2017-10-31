Congratulations Italy High School Band

Congratulations to the band for making school history on Saturday. After receiving straight 1st division ratings at the UIL Region Marching contest on Wednesday, the band advanced to the UIL Area Marching contest on Saturday. Competing directly against 16 bands in prelims, the band finished in 5th place, the highest prelims finish in school history.

This qualified the band for the Finals round that night. The band gave a great performance in dropping temperatures, and although they didn’t get to advance to state, they made school history by competing for the first time in Area Finals.

Congratulations to the band for all of their hard work, new achievements, and a great competitive 2017 marching season.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.