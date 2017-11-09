Italy ISD Special Olympics Bowlers Strike Out!

Last week, Italy Special Olympics students from both campuses participated in their annual bowling competition in Garland at AMF Lanes. The students had fun while they competed with their peers. The results are posted below:

Middle/High School Students:

Wyatt Ballard – Bronze

Tommy Irvin- Gold

Dillion Hawkins – Gold

Xander Johnson- Gold

Will Brooks – Gold

Kade Lewis – Bronze

Stafford Elementary Students:

Frankie South – Gold

Jessie Hefner – Bronze

Micahi Neal – Bronze

Warren Creighton- Gold

Natalie Garcia (not pictured)- Gold

Also in attendance were some of our Circle of Friends’ student volunteers including Taylor Boyd, McKenzie Fultz, Hannah Haight, & Jenna Holden.

