Italy ISD Special Olympics Bowlers Strike Out!
Last week, Italy Special Olympics students from both campuses participated in their annual bowling competition in Garland at AMF Lanes. The students had fun while they competed with their peers. The results are posted below:
Middle/High School Students:
Wyatt Ballard – Bronze
Tommy Irvin- Gold
Dillion Hawkins – Gold
Xander Johnson- Gold
Will Brooks – Gold
Kade Lewis – Bronze
Stafford Elementary Students:
Frankie South – Gold
Jessie Hefner – Bronze
Micahi Neal – Bronze
Warren Creighton- Gold
Natalie Garcia (not pictured)- Gold
Also in attendance were some of our Circle of Friends’ student volunteers including Taylor Boyd, McKenzie Fultz, Hannah Haight, & Jenna Holden.