Local law enforcement to collect unused and outdated medicine

Local law enforcement and IMPACT Communities, a program of Drug Prevention Resources, will host the semi-annual Prescription Drug Take Back Event on October 28, 2017. Officers will collect unused and expired prescription and over-the-counter medications at the following locations:

Waxahachie – WHS Parking Lot (1000 N. Hwy 77) 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Ennis – Ennis ISD Administration Building (303 Knox St.) 9:30 am – 1:30 pm

Palmer – City Hall (113 W. Jefferson) 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

Red Oak – Red Oak Police Department (547 N. Methodist) 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Maypearl – Maypearl Police Department (104 E. Second) 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

Milford – Milford Police Department (107 S. Main) 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

Corsicana – First Baptist Church Parking Lot (510 W. Collins) 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Cedar Hill – Old Beltline Elementary School Parking Lot (504 E. Beltline Rd.) 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

The Prescription Drug Take Back is part of a national effort by the Drug Enforcement Administration to reduce the availability of unmonitored medications in home medicine cabinets. This October event marks the 14th DEA take-back day that helps prevent prescription abuse and theft by ridding homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

Last April Americans turned in 450 tons (900,000 pounds) of prescription drugs at almost 5,500 sites operated by the DEA and more than 4,200 of its state and local law enforcement partners. Overall, in its 13 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in over 8.1 million pounds—more than 4,050 tons—of pills.

“Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet,” says Shari Phillips, IMPACT Communities DFC Program Manager. “In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash—both pose potential safety and health hazards.”

Accepted medicines, in addition to unused and outdated prescriptions, are over-the-counter pills and liquid medications, as well as pet medications. Officers will not be able to accept inhalers or injection needle supplies. The service is anonymous and free of charge. No identification will be required before disposal.

Drug Prevention Resources operates seven IMPACT Coalitions. IMPACT Communities is a group of community volunteers who work together to provide public education, law enforcement and public policy strategies to prevent youth substance use disorder and build healthy, drug-free communities. For more information, visit drugfreegeneration.org.

