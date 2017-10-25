Italy Italy High School Tickets Available! Italy vs Bosqueville

Italy High School has a football event coming up, Italy vs Bosqueville Varsity Football on Friday, October 27, 2017. Click the link below to see what events are conveniently available for purchase online.

There are many benefits to purchasing your tickets online:

Secure your tickets ahead of time

Skip the ticket purchase lines at game time

Easily access your tickets: Enter using our mobile app on your phone or print your ticket at home

No need to remember to bring cash for tickets at the gate

The online ticketing process is convenient, quick and easy!

