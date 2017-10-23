Obituary: Harold Lee Ward, 1931 — 2017

Harold Lee Ward, son of Jim and Edna Ward, born January 11, 1931 in Italy, Texas. He experienced Permanent Change of Station from this life into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior on October 20, 2017. (2 Cor. 5:8)

He was proud to be a member of the Italy High School Class of 1948, was a fighter pilot in Korea, a diligent Bible student since the late 1950’s.

Harold is survived by nieces Rhonda Tesch of Green Bay, Wisconsin, Lei (Rob) Peavy of Huntsville, Alabama, a few remaining cousins, his care provider, Mrs. Neul of San Antonio, brother James (Jo Ann) of Italy.

Visitation and funeral arrangements to be announced later.

