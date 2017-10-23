Italy ISD Student Health Advisory Committee

The Student Health Advisory Committee will again be holding meetings for the 2017-2018 school year.

A SHAC committee will consist of a group of parents, the business community, teachers and health care professionals that are appointed by the school district to serve at the district level. They provide advice on coordinated school health programming and its impact on student health and learning.

SHAC members can provide advice and can only make recommendations to the school district Board of Trustees. A majority of the members must be persons who are parents of students enrolled in the district and who are not employed by the district.

The meetings for this school year will be held on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 and again on March 6, 2018, both from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Italy High School Cafeteria. We are required to hold a meeting once a semester.

If you were on the SHAC committee for the 2016-2017 school year, we would invite you to consider staying on the committee for the 2017-2018 school year. If you would like to be a new member to the SHAC committee your response is appreciated. Please email your response to dchambers@italyisd.org.

Thank you,

Dodie Chambers LVN

District Nurse for Italy ISD

dchambers@italyisd.org

972-483-6342

