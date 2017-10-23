Italy Superintendent Update: October 23, 2017

Community,

As you drive on Harris Street you will see that the outside portion of the construction at Stafford Elementary is nearing an end. Friday I walked through the new addition. I was pleased to see that texture and tile are going up in several of the new rooms and restrooms. The drop-ceilings are also starting to be hung. It is exciting to watch the transition knowing that soon our students will be able to move into the new building. We expect to move in February.

Equally exciting is the design phase of the new cafetorium at the high school campus. The architect has turned over the designs to the construction company. We expect to see the final drawing in December and may be able to break ground in January. If so, the expected move-in date would be near September.

Recently the ISD School Board approved an inter-local agreement with Region 10 Education Service Center and TCG Administrators to provide a retirement planning option for our teachers. The option is a 457(b). This plan will allow our teachers access to investment capabilities they did not have before. I feel this is a step toward providing competitive compensation options for our staff.

Last week I announced that Mrs. Thomas had resigned her position as the elementary principal. Although this type of transition is difficult for a campus, I am confident that our staff will adjust and continue to serve our students effectively. I am currently searching for an interim principal to serve the school until we find a leader for the campus.

This Wednesday our marching band will compete at the regional marching contest at La Vega High School. They recently had a great showing in a local competition. They have worked hard for this moment. I hope we draw a big crowd for them. Should they advance they will perform at the area contest at Robinson High School on Saturday, October 28th.

Two of our girls, T’Keyah Pace and Shaniaya Johnson, are running in the regional cross-country meet today. Good Luck Ladies! Our varsity volleyball team will play in Frost tomorrow. The game will determine their playoff seeding. They will appreciate your support. The varsity football team will play Bosqueville at home this Friday. Bosqueville is a strong district opponent. The boys want your support to help them bring home a victory.

As always, please contact me at 972-483-1815 if you have questions or concerns.

It’s a Great Day to Be a Gladiator!

Lee Joffre

Proud Superintendent of a Great School District

