This past Saturday, October 14th, one of our local Italy HS students participated in a Ride of Champions at Campfire Creek Therapeutic Riding Center in Waxahachie, Texas.

Cecil Irvivn, known by his family, friends, and teachers simply as “Tommy,” received a trophy and medal for his accomplishments at the center. Tommy rides his horse on Saturdays and loves it.

Congratulations, Tommy! We are very proud of you!

