Italy High School Band receives accolades at Whitney Invitational

On Saturday, October 14, the Italy High School Band competed in the Lake Whitney Invitational Marching Contest at Whitney High School. The contest featured bands from 19 different schools from Class 1A, 2A, and 3A in size. At the end of the preliminary round, Italy High School received caption awards for Best Colorguard, 2nd Place in Class, and 1st Division Overall. The band advanced to the finals round, and after their performance finished in 5th place.

The band will march at the Region 8 UIL Marching Contest at La Vega High School on Wednesday, October 25 at 11:15 am. If the band receives a 1st Division rating, they will advance to the UIL Area D Marching Contest at Robinson High School on Saturday, October 28 for a chance to advance to the State Marching Contest.

