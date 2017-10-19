Italy HS Cross Country Track Regional Qualifiers to compete Monday, October 23
T’Keyah Pace and Shaniaya Johnson, representing Italy High School in the Regional Cross Country track meet, will run on Monday, October 23rd in Huntsville.
- Kate Barr-Ross Park
Physical address: 480 State Highway 75 N Huntsville, TX 77320
- Run Time Monday 10.23.17:
- 11:50 am Girls 2A 2 Miles Awards to follow.
Directions to Course:
From the South: Traveling north bound on I-45, take exit #116. Stay straight through right on frontage road. Turn right on to TX-75. Kate Barr-Ross Park will be on the left.
From the North: Traveling south bound on I-45, take exit #116. Turn left on to TX-30. Turn left onto the I-45 north bound frontage road. Turn right on to TX-75. Kate Barr-Ross Park will be on the left. Physical address of Kate Barr-Ross Park 480 State Highway 75 N Huntsville, TX 77320
Parking: Cost for parking is $5 per car (cash only). There will be no cost of parking for school buses and clearly marked school vehicles (no passes needed). Unmarked school vehicles need to email cbb012@shsu.edu prior to 5pm on Friday, October 20 and a parking pass will be placed in your school packet. No charge for parking on Sunday, October 22. Parking lots will open at 6:15 am on the day of competition. In order to reduce traffic congestion, please do not enter park until 2 hours prior to your scheduled race.