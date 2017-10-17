Obituary: Dorothy Lowden, 1923 — 2017

Dorothy (Wallace) Lowden, age 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday October 15, 2017 surrounded by family, due to complications from pneumonia.

Dorothy was born on December 29, 1923 in Bay City, Texas to Hamilton Dickson and Leona (Wheeler) Wallace. She grew up in Houston learning to fish with her father and play piano with her mother. She graduated in 1944 with a degree in physical education from Texas Women’s University in Denton, Texas and followed that with a master’s degree in education from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. She had one child from her first marriage, Jean Dickson Robson. Dorothy and Jean loved their myriad of animals and outdoor adventures. Dorothy and Jean taught swimming together in Dallas and enjoyed a summer camp together in New Mexico.

In 1963, Dorothy married Wilburn Walter “Shug” Lowden. They worked together raising and showing American Quarter Horses, participating in cutting horse competitions, raising exotic birds and even a few head of cattle. Lowden Ranch originated in Lancaster, Texas and moved south to Milford, Texas where it remains today.

Dorothy and Shug loved having friends and family visit Lowden ranch to ride horses, fish in the tank, drive around the property admiring the bluebonnets and black-eyed-susans, and relax in the den after a great meal. Dorothy cooked signature holiday dishes including “the beans,” “pink stuff,” and “green stuff,” but she was best known for her pies. Dorothy taught life science and physical education for over 50 years at DISD schools: WW Bushman Elementary, Stockard Junior High, and Fred Florence Middle School. She was a substitute teacher at Milford ISD after she retired.

Dorothy was surrounded by and blessed to have wonderful friends including JoAnne Dahl, Irene Nazar, and Marcelino Rincon and his family. She had an amazing caregiver, Janet Campbell-Falzerano, who took such good care of her every day. Dorothy’s friends and caregivers in Milford made it possible for her to enjoy Lowden Ranch, including her garden and her pets, for as long as she did.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jean and Bill Robson of Dallas, Texas; two granddaughters, Ann Robson Sellers and her husband Scott and their children, Max and Lily of Austin, Texas and Christa Robson Tomlin and her husband Steven of Dallas, Texas; her niece, Cheryl Wallace Reames, her husband Waverly and their children, Matthew and Andrew and her nephew Paul Wallace. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Shug, her brother, Dick, and about 30 beloved horses and dogs.

A visitation will be held at the Boze-Mitchell McKibbin chapel in Italy, Texas on Friday October 20, 2017 from 7:00pm-9:00pm. Dorothy will be buried with Shug at Ridgeway Cemetery in Paige, Texas on Saturday October 21, 2017 at 11:00am. All are welcome to attend and share stories celebrating Dorothy’s life. Flowers can be ordered through Eubank Florist at (972) 937-2920. Alternatively, gifts in memory of Dorothy may be made to the Alexander Graham Bell Association for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing by check mailed to AG Bell at 3417 Volta Place NW, Washington, DC 20007 or by credit card at www.agbell.org. Please indicate that the gift is being made in Dorothy Lowden’s memory.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.