Italy’s McDonald’s to open October 24th, 2017

The McDonald’s located on Interstate 35E will introduce our new facility to the leaders of Italy, Texas on October 24th, 2017 with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.

At 10:30 on Tuesday October 24th our organization SLI Enterprises / McDonalds will open the doors of our new restaurant to the community. Replacing our former location. Our new restaurant covers about 7,300 square feet, compared to the former’s 3,000 square feet. This new facility, is one of the largest McDonald’s in the State of Texas and includes expanded seating with room for 190 patrons, larger restrooms, indoor play place, and double drive -thru ordering accommodations. “Experience of the Future” with touch screen ordering at our new Kiosk ordering stations: making it easy to customize, place and pay for your orders. Our staff will begin utilizing table-location technology which will allow them to deliver food directly to your table.

This McDonald’s locally owned and operated under direction of Owner/Operators Larry Ingram and David Floyd. David Forbes leads as the Director of Operations and Susann Stevenson, General Manager will manage the day to day activities of the locally employed crew.

The New McDonald’s will specialize in hosting school functions, anniversaries, birthday parties, and serve as a general meeting place for local groups, families, and friends. McDonald’s is known for its community involvement, supporting local charities, faith groups, sporting organizations, schools and contributing to local teacher and student recognition programs. Every year beginning in October, through its network of US RMHC Chapters, McDonald’s Scholarships open, offering scholarships, to students in financial need who have demonstrated academic achievement and leadership.

Our customers are our number one priority and we look forward to continuing to serve our Italy community.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.