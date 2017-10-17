Italy HS College Financial Aid Night
Thursday, December 19 at 6:30 pm
Who: Italy High School Seniors
What: Opportunity to complete Financial Aid Application with Navarro College Financial Aid Counselor
Where: Italy High School Library
Cost: None!
- All seniors and their families should join us on Thursday, December 19 at 6:30pm to complete and ask questions about the financial aid process for post-secondary programs.
This meeting will specifically provide information on the following topics:
➢ The financial aid process.
➢ Accessing and completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
If you have questions concerning this event, please contact Mrs. Tina Richards, Italy High School Academic Advisor at 972-483-7411.