Italy HS College Financial Aid Night

Thursday, December 19 at 6:30 pm

Who: Italy High School Seniors

What: Opportunity to complete Financial Aid Application with Navarro College Financial Aid Counselor

Where: Italy High School Library

Cost: None!

All seniors and their families should join us on Thursday, December 19 at 6:30pm to complete and ask questions about the financial aid process for post-secondary programs.

This meeting will specifically provide information on the following topics:

➢ The financial aid process.

➢ Accessing and completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

If you have questions concerning this event, please contact Mrs. Tina Richards, Italy High School Academic Advisor at 972-483-7411.

