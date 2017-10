Saturday, October 21, 2017 Noon — until???

Upchurch Ball Fields

200 Dilworth Street

EDC will be providing hot dogs and drinks for lunch.

Volunteers are needed for dirt work, power washing, painting and etc.

Also, needed are ladders and shovels.

For more information contact City Hall at 972-483-7329.

