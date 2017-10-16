Obituary: Jerry Cockerham, 1937 — 2017

Jerry Cockerham, age 79, went to be with our Lord and Savior on October 15, 2017. Jerry was born November 18, 1937 in Italy, Texas, and was preceded in death by his father, William Morgan Cockerham, and his mother, Emily Irene Cockerham.

Jerry is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Sylvia Cockerham of Corsicana, his two daughters Rhonda Davis and husband, Mike, Jeri Alyson Seldomridge and husband, Kevin; four grandchildren Amber Morgan Patterson, Weston Seldomridge, Mia Davis, and Liliana Davis, and great grandson, Madden Patterson. He was also survived by his beloved brother, Darrell Cockerham, and wife, Carol, and a host of beloved family and friends.

During his time on earth he was so much to so many: devoted Christian and friend, loving husband and father, mentor to many, and a true believer that every human being was good. He found great joy in the simple pleasures of life and in the sweet moments he shared with loved ones. He worked tirelessly, loved deeply, and will be greatly missed.

There will be a memorial service, only, celebrating his life which will be held on October 20, 2017 at 11 a.m. in the auditorium at Westhill Church of Christ located at 3400 West Highway 22, Corsicana, Texas 75110.

