Obituary: Denny Joe Littlejohn, 1935 — 2017

Denny Joe Littlejohn, age 82, of Italy, passed away Friday, October 13, 2017 at Trinity Mission Health and Rehab. He was born March 2, 1935 in Italy, Texas to Edgar and Luella C. (Denny) Littlejohn.

Denny served in the U. S. Air Force and the U. S. Navy. He had been a Football Coach at the Wortham High School in San Antonio and numerous people called him “Coach.” He loved the Dallas Cowboys.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10AM Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at the Central Baptist Church in Italy. Interment and graveside service will be 9AM Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.

