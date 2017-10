Stafford Elementary will be participating in a Canned Food Drive. Please help your school and community by sending canned goods and non-perishable items all month long! We especially need Instant Mashed Potatoes, Corn Bread Mix, and gravy.

Each homeroom class has a box outside their room. The homeroom class with the most goods on November 10th will win a Pizza Party!!

All goods will be donated to the Food Pantry hosted by the Ministerial Alliance in Italy.

