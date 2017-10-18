Wild Creek’s Uniques offers original jewelry creations and more

Jennifer Staggs and her family moved to Forreston seven years ago. She is originally from Marietta, Georgia, and after her family moved to Rockett, Texas, she attended Red Oak schools. She graduated in 1999.

Jennifer is the owner of Wild Creek’s Uniques. She designs and creates one-of-a-kind handmade jewelry items including necklaces, earrings, brooches, pendants and bracelets.

“I have always been an artist and interested in creating things,” Staggs said. “I took design classes in high school and learned different skills along the way. Creating beautiful things makes me feel good. I try to put a little piece of myself in everything I make. I also try to think of how one of my creations will make someone feel when they wear it.”

Her creativity has helped her with stress from time to time. She said that working with her hands is a stress reliever. It keeps her busy. Selling her jewelry also helps her financially.

“My business not only helps me with anxiety, it is something I can put all my energy and focus into. I have always wanted to give back and this is one way I can do that. It makes me feel so good when someone likes my jewelry.“

Jennifer’s creations include vintage beads and semi-precious stones. She said she is drawn to them. Not only are the stones beautiful, she said they have healing properties. She also loves vintage clothing. She combines old things with new things and puts a lot of her energy into her creations. She can also remake jewelry items and repair pieces for a nominal fee.

“When I complete a piece of jewelry, I put it on and wear it for the day. That helps me know it is durable and will wear well,” Staggs said.

Staggs has done art shows and the Waxahachie Christmas sale. She also does specialty orders. Everything she creates is designed and made unique.

She and her husband have purchased a building in Forreston. She has a vision of displaying her artwork there. She also would like to do Saturday workshops to teach others how to do their own creations. She is willing to do demonstrations for different groups or clubs. She is also offering a fun holiday festive jewelry show in someone’s home for small groups. It would be a great time of fellowship, fun and a unique shopping experience.

“I believe everyone should be allowed to be creative and different if they choose to,” she said. “I believe that women need to lift each other up. I want to empower other women to be creative and proud of who they are. I want to show them it is okay to be different because it is.”

For more information on Wild Creek’s Uniques and Jennifer’s creations, contact her at 972-825-7789.

