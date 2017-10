Poem by Ron Scott, 2017

Italy Auto is nearby me,

It saves a far trip,

To Waxahachie!

The service is great,

They sell quality parts,

My vehicles now perform,

With guaranteed starts!

We save money and time,

By shopping at home ,

You’ll be glad you did,

And you’re not alone!

Thanks, for the savings,

Italy Auto!

