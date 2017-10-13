Hooray, for Monolithic!
A Poem by Ron Scott, 2017
Down in Italy, Texas,
where the green grass grows,
There’s a new kind of dwelling,
as everybody knows,
They’re constructed by Monolithic,
and boy, are they terrific!
They’re shaped like a dome,
and present a truly unique home!
They are oblivious to high winds,
and don’t require a shingle,
I must admit their concept,
sorta makes me tingle!
So, if this would appeal to you,
let me be a little more specific,
you need to hurry on down,
and contact Monolithic!