Hooray, for Monolithic!

Ron Scott Posted Humor
Image:

A Poem by Ron Scott, 2017

Down in Italy, Texas,
where the green grass grows,
There’s a new kind of dwelling,
as everybody knows,

They’re constructed by Monolithic,
and boy, are they terrific!
They’re shaped like a dome,
and present a truly unique home!

They are oblivious to high winds,
and don’t require a shingle,
I must admit their concept,
sorta makes me tingle!

So, if this would appeal to you,
let me be a little more specific,
you need to hurry on down,
and contact Monolithic!