Hooray, for Monolithic!

A Poem by Ron Scott, 2017

Down in Italy, Texas,

where the green grass grows,

There’s a new kind of dwelling,

as everybody knows,

They’re constructed by Monolithic,

and boy, are they terrific!

They’re shaped like a dome,

and present a truly unique home!

They are oblivious to high winds,

and don’t require a shingle,

I must admit their concept,

sorta makes me tingle!

So, if this would appeal to you,

let me be a little more specific,

you need to hurry on down,

and contact Monolithic!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.