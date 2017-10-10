Stafford Elementary is accepting Parent Gifted and Talented Nominations

Italy ISD offers services to gifted and talented students in a variety of formats.

If your student is not currently identified as gifted and talented, and you believe that your child shows these tendencies, then you may nominate him/her for the screening process which is divided into three elements: standardized test of mental ability, teacher judgment based on observation and characteristics, and standardized achievement test scores (if available).

Please complete the two-part form below and return to Maggie Westrick at Stafford Elementary by November 1. Testing will be completed after the nomination deadline. Feel free to bring the forms to school or to mail them to 301 Harris St., Italy, Texas 76651.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.