Emily Frost Moore Benefit- A Season of Giving

Saturday, October 21 at 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

The Cotton Gin at the Rogers Hotel

100 N College St., Waxahachie, TX 75165

Ticket Information: $25

Meet Emily Frost Moore…we call her “our” Emily, because we all want to claim this gentle, precious, and loving young lady that grew up in Maypearl. She graduated from Maypearl High School in 2006. She is 30 years old, married to her husband of four years, and they have just had their first addition to their family: Ander is four months old. Now the hard news: the severe back pain she suffered from during pregnancy has now been diagnosed as Stage 4B Cervical Cancer.

So here we are rallying support for a benefit for Emily. We are seeking donations to help with a benefit dinner and auction scheduled for October 21, 2017 at the Rogers Hotel, who have graciously provided a room for our benefit for Emily.

From missing work to travel expenses associated with treatment at MD Anderson, and even loss of jobs, costs add up quickly and create monetary challenges for Emily and her family. A tug on our purse strings please… anything you can contribute will be nothing but a blessing. We will do our best to recognize sponsors throughout this benefit.

For your convenience you can make donations directly into the benefit account at the Cowboy Bank of Maypearl, PO Box 90 Maypearl TX, 76064; make checks payable to Emily Frost Moore Benefit Fund. In addition, you can contact the Co-Chairs below for any further information.

Thank you for considering supporting this benefit for “our” Emily.

Trusting God,

Barbara Truby and Loretta Marion

Benefit Co-Chairs

817-917-8282/972-935-8740

(Emily is the niece of Jessie and Kim Zambrano Family and if you have any questions, let us know. If you are able to donate something to the silent auction and/or attend the benefit it is greatly appreciated. As always keep Emily in your prayers each and every day.)

Philippians 2:3-4 (NIV) Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves, not looking to your own interests but each of you to the interests of the others.

