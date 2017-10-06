Obituary: Gail Wilsford, 1947 — 2017

Gail Wilsford, age 70, of Italy, passed away Thursday, October 5, 2017 at her home. She was born January 20, 1947 in Waxahachie to Robert and Dolly (Culver) DeFoore.

Gail married Kelley Joe Wilsford on December 2, 1966 in Waxahachie. She loved to fish and go to garage sales. She was a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers. Gail loved her children and adored her grandchildren and she will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Kelley Wilsford of Italy; four children, Carla Espinoza and husband Lorenzo of Barry, Julia Sharpe of Italy, Kelley Jean Sherrard of Dawson and Kenneth Wilsford and wife Sherrie of Italy; grandchildren, Lorenzo Espinoza, Jr., Ashley Espinoza, Samuel Espinoza, Adam Espinoza, Hank Seabolt and wife Courtney, Matthew Wilsford, Tyler Wilsford and wife Victoria, Trent Sherrard and Kelsey Wilsford; great grandchildren, Essie Seabolt, Aria Espinoza, Elena Espinoza, Kaiden Wilsford and Pasleigh Wilsford.

Gail was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Dolly; one granddaughter, Miabella Espinoza and step-father, Gerald Hassel.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

