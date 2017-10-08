Waxahachie Community Theatre performs Annie

Waxahachie Community Theatre announces performances of the Broadway classic musical “Annie,” introducing Olivia Leath as Annie and starring Jerry Ellis as Oliver Warbucks. “Annie” is presented in cooperation with Irwin Meyer, Alvin Nederland Associates, Inc. and Lewis Allen Icarus Productions, and is directed by Kasi Jones. Music director is Don Jones.

Performances will be October 27-29 at the Chautauqua Auditorium in Getzendaner Park in Waxahachie.

Show times are:

Friday, October 27 – 7:30 PM

Saturday, October 28 – 7:30 PM

Sunday, October 29 – 2:30 PM

Tickets are $12 for seniors/students and $15 for adults and can be purchased online beginning October 1 through the theatre website at www.waxahachiecommunitytheatre.com. (NOTE: A service charge will be added to the price of each ticket for online purchases.) Preschool children get in free with a paid adult admission. Tickets will also be available October 1 at the Chamber of Commerce and The Ellis County Museum in Waxahachie, and at the offices of Dr. Jerry Ellis, DDS, in Midlothian.

Contact the WCT box office at 972.646.1050 or via email at wct.texas@gmail.com for further information.

